

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), on Wednesday, reported profit before taxes of EUR 305.7 million for the first half of 2021 compared to a loss of EUR 127.8 million incurred a year ago.



An after-tax result that stood at EUR 230.6 million versus a loss of EUR 144.7 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings totaled EUR 4.20 per share compared to a loss of EUR 2.70 per share in the prior year period.



External sales rose to EUR 4.435 billion in the first six months of the financial year 2021, significantly outperforming the year-earlier period's EUR 3.631 billion that was determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.



Gunnar Groebler, incumbent Chief Executive Officer since July 1, 2021, said, 'The Salzgitter Group recorded its best half-year result for more than a decade. This pleasing result is not only evidence of our performance capabilities, but also gives us tailwind for the tasks to be addressed.'



Further, the company affirmed its fiscal 2021 forecast that was revised upward in June and expects an increase in sales to more than EUR 9 billion, and a pre-tax profit of between EUR 400 million and EUR 600 million.



