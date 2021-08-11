

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income fell 33 percent to $21.8 million from last year's $32.4 million. Earnings per share declined to $0.30 from last year's $0.45.



Underlying earnings per share were $0.67, compared to prior year's $0.69.



Operating profit was $31.1 million, lower than $40.5 million a year ago. Underlying operating profit was $62.9 million, compared to $62.4 million last year.



Revenue grew 5 percent to $317.8 million from prior year's $302 million, due to strong performance across the product portfolio partially offset by the decline in legacy licensed main Power Management ICs.



Excluding the contribution of Adesto, revenue was 2 percent down.



At the end of the second quarter, total inventory level was $186 million, 30 percent above the previous quarter. This is equivalent to 107 days of inventory representing a 37-day increase in its days of inventory from the first quarter ahead of new product launches.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de