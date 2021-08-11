

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices for July. According to preliminary estimate, inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, advanced to 3.1 percent from 2.1 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.67 against the yen, 1.0813 against the franc, 0.8472 against the pound and 1.1716 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



