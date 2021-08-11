

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) recorded high profitability in the first half of 2021 helped by strong operating performance and a positive one-off effect in connection with the acquisition of TRIOPTICS. Revenue rose 18.3 percent mainly due to the contribution made by the Light & Optics division. The Group said it is well on track to achieve recently increased targets for 2021.



First-half Group earnings after tax grew to 37.7 million euros from 10.6 million euros, prior year. EBITDA increased to 73.7 million euros from 37.9 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.65 euros compared to 0.18 euros.



First-half revenue increased 389.3 million euros from 329.0 million euros. Order intake rose to 508.4 million euros from 333.9 million euros.



For full year 2021, the company expects: revenue to come in at between 880 million euros and 900 million euros. EBITDA margin is anticipated between 19.0 and 19.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

