

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) said the Group's performance in first-half of 2021 was in line with expectations. As a result, RPS has reinstated its dividend. Looking forward, the Group said it remains focused on building a business that can deliver mid-single digit rates of organic revenue growth and a double-digit operating margin in the medium term.



First-half pretax profit was 7.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 34.1 million pounds, or 32.8 million pounds at constant currency, last year. Statutory profit per share was 1.78 pence compared to a loss of 14.06 pence, or 13.66 pence at constant currency. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 9.8 million pounds from 4.3 million pounds, or 4.4 million pounds at constant currency, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.54 pence compared to 2.03 pence, or 1.94 pence at constant currency.



For six months ended 30 June 2021, revenue declined to 271.8 million pounds from 272.4 million pounds, prior year. Fee revenue was 233.5 million pounds compared to 232.4 million pounds.



The Board proposed a modest interim dividend of 0.26 pence per ordinary share. It will be paid on 8 October 2021 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 10 September 2021.



