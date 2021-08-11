

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Provident Financial plc. (PFG.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half loss before tax was 44.2 million pounds, compared to loss of 28.1 million pounds a year ago. The results include losses related to the planned closure of Consumer Credit Division or CCD.



Loss per share were 19.6 pence, compared to loss of 9.2 pence a year ago.



Adjusted pre-tax profit was 5.8 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 32.7 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 3.1 pence, compared to last year's 10.1 pence a year ago.



Adjusted ongoing profit before tax, excluding CCD, was 63.5 million pounds, compared to last year's 4.9 million pounds.



Total revenue fell to 316.7 million pounds from 443.6 million pounds last year. Net interest margin was 285.5 million pounds, down from 407.6 million pounds last year.



Risk-adjusted net interest margin was 196.2 million pounds, higher than prior year's 169.2 million pounds.



Further, the company said its Board is not proposing a dividend with respect to this interim period as the focus remains on preserving capital during the period of closure of the CCD business. The company will review its ability to resume dividend payments at the end of the year.



Malcolm Le May, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Macroeconomic uncertainty will remain as government support schemes, including furlough, come to an end. However, the Board and I can see scope for cautious optimism as our chosen markets return to growth. As we progress through the remainder of the year, the Board will seek to update its perspective on the potential for a phased release of provisions taken at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.'



In London, Provident Financial shares were trading at 314.02 pence, up 2.22 percent.



