

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday, though underlying sentiment remained cautious ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data due out later in the day.



Meanwhile, German consumer prices grew at the fastest pace in more than 27 years in July largely due to the low base of comparison, final data published by Destatis revealed earlier in the day.



Consumer prices increased 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in July, faster than the 2.3 percent rise seen in June. This was the biggest growth since December 1993, when inflation was 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.9 percent, in line with the flash estimate.



The benchmark DAX was up 0.1 percent at 15,789 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Thyssenkrupp shares slumped 7 percent after the conglomerate cut its full-year free cash flow outlook.



Dialog Semiconductor rose half a percent after reporting a rise in second-quarter revenue.



Uniper dropped 1.4 percent. The utility said its EBIT earnings fell 16.1 percent year-on-year in the first half mainly due to 'price-and volume-driven increase in provisions for carbon allowances.'



Leoni plunged 6.3 percent. After posting a narrower Q2 net loss, the provider of energy and data management solutions for the automotive industry raised its sales and earnings outlook for fiscal 2021.



