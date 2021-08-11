

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffin, Ohio-based Ballreich Snack Food Co. is recalling certain Bar-B-Q Seasoned Potato Chips citing a potential contamination with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips, and the sell by dates are 10/18/21, 10/25/21, and 11/01/21.



The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.



The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing conducting by the seasoning provider.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. The symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the recalled products.



The company has suspended the production of the recalled products while it continues to investigate the source of the problem, along with the FDA.



Consumers who have purchased the Ballreich's BAR-B-Q are urged to contact the firm for product replacement or refund.



In recent recalls, Milford, Indiana-based Serenade Foods this week called back certain frozen raw breaded stuffed chicken products citing possible Salmonella enteritidis contamination.



In late July,. Rochelle, Illinois-based BrightFarms expanded its recall of packaged salad greens citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.



