

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday, with optimism about a gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and an $8.6 billion buyout deal for software security firm Avast boosting sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,191 after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



Avast climbed 2.7 percent after U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc agreed to buy its London-listed rival for up to $8.6 billion to create a leader in consumer security software.



Food delivery company Deliveroo slumped 4.6 percent despite the value of orders on its platform more than doubling in the first half.



Life insurer Phoenix declined 1.6 percent after it swung to a pre-tax interim loss.



Provident Financial surged 6.3 percent. The consumer finance company reported that its first-half loss before tax was 44.2 million pounds, compared to loss of 28.1 million pounds a year ago. The results include losses related to the planned closure of Consumer Credit Division or CCD.



