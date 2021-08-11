

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced the appointment of Christopher DelOrefice as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6, 2021. DelOrefice will join the company from Johnson & Johnson, where he is currently vice president of Investor Relations. He succeeds Christopher Reidy.



The company said DelOrefice will gain immediate responsibility of the global finance organization. Reidy will transition the leadership of the company's Technology & Global Services organization to DelOrefice by the end of the calendar year.



