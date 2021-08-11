

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Perrigo Company plc (PRGO):



-Earnings: -$57.7 million in Q2 vs. $60.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.43 in Q2 vs. $0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Perrigo Company plc reported adjusted earnings of $67.5 million or $0.50 per share for the period. -Revenue: $981.1 billion in Q2 vs. $948.8 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.70



