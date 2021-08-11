

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share on organic net sales growth of 3 percent.



However, it now expects adjusted earnings towards the lower end of the guidance range as productivity improvements and Project Momentum cost savings are only expected to partially offset higher input costs, which is now seen continuing into early next year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.59 per share on net sales decline of 16.7 percent to $4.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



