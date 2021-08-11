

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco (SON) said that it will raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 8 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada, on or after September 10, 2021.



'Significant market tightness and additional inflationary cost pressures to our primary raw materials (uncoated recycled paperboard and adhesives) make this increase necessary,' said Doug Schwartz, Division Vice President and General Manager, North America Tubes and Cores.



