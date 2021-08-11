

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) announced Wednesday that it has extended its agreements with its peer CVS Health Corp. (CVS) to distribute pharmaceuticals to retail pharmacies and distribution centers through June 30, 2027.



Cardinal Health also reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2022 in the range of $5.60 to $5.90 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.99 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



