

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it has recently experienced a deceleration in close-in bookings and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021. The company believes these negative effects are driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. Southwest Airlines said this will make it difficult for the company to be profitable in third quarter 2021.



Southwest Airlines stated that its current outlook for third-quarter operating revenues has worsened by an estimated three to four points from its previous outlook three weeks ago. Third-quarter operating revenue is estimated to be down 15% to 20% compared with 2019.



Compared with 2019, Southwest Airlines now projects operating revenue to decline 15% to 20% for August 2021, and to decline 15% to 25% for September 2021. Previously, the company projected operating revenue to decline 12% to 17% for the month of August.



For the month of July, operating revenues performed in line with the company's expectations, driven primarily by strong leisure passenger traffic and fares. Operating revenue was down approximately 12% compared with 2019. The company was profitable in July 2021.



Southwest noted that, as of August 9, 2021, the company had cash and short-term investments of approximately $16.9 billion, well in excess of debt outstanding.



Shares of Southwest Airlines were down 1.7% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



