

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) announced the appointment of John Olin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Olin joins the company as the former Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Harley-Davidson. He will succeed Pat Dugan.



Prior to Harley-Davidson, John Olin served as controller of Kraft Foods' Cheese Division, and had 12 years of financial leadership at Kraft, Oscar Mayer Foods, and Miller Brewing Company.



Wabtec is a global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets.



