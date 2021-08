BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.S. consumer inflation for July at 8:30 am ET Wednesday, the greenback weakened against its major rivals.



The greenback was trading at 110.62 against the yen, 1.1736 against the euro, 1.3854 against the pound and 0.9224 against the franc around 8:33 am ET.



