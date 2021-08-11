

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced the beginning of Amazon Air Hub operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The sortation facility, equipped with the use of robotics technology, will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air's U.S. cargo network. Amazon said this $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will create more than 2,000 jobs.



The 800,000-square-foot sortation building at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport sits on an over 600-acre campus that features seven buildings, an expansive new ramp for aircraft parking, and a multi-story vehicle parking structure. The building will also feature a solar rooftop scheduled for installation over the next year.



Since Amazon Air's launch in 2016, the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars and created thousands of new jobs at Amazon Air locations across the U.S. Amazon Air has expanded its presence in the U.S. to more than 40 locations and launched its European air hub in 2020.



In January, Amazon announced its first-ever purchase of eleven Boeing 767-300 aircraft, which will join the Amazon Air cargo network by 2022. The company will continue to rely on third-party carriers to operate these new aircraft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de