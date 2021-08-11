

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, amid continued optimism about earnings, and easing concerns about any monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve after data showed a slowdown in U.S. core inflation growth.



The benchmark SMI, which hit a new all-time high, climbing to 12,426.15, ended the session with a gain of 26.21 points or 0.21% at 12,387.90.



Holcim, ABB and Roche Holding gained 0.7 to 0.85%. Novartis, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Geberit and UBS Group posted modest gains.



Partners Group shares declined 2.62%. Swatch Group ended lower by 1.5%, while Richemont, Alcon, SGS and Credit Suisse shed 0.4 to 0.65%.



In the Mid Price Index, Kuehne & Nagel gained nearly 1.5%. PSP Swiss Property and Schindler Holding both ended higher by about 1%, and Cembra Money Bank gained 0.9%.



Temenos Group, AMS and BB Biotech lost 2.1 to 2.3%, while Sonova and Tecan Group ended lower by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.



The U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.5% in July after jumping by 0.9% in June. The increase in consumer prices, which came following the biggest jump in thirteen years in the previous month, matched economist estimates.



Compared to the same month a year ago, consumer prices in July were up by 5.4%, unchanged from the annual rate of growth seen in June. The pace of growth was expected to dip to 5.3%.



The annual rate of growth in core prices slowed to 4.3% in July from 4.5% in June, matching economist estimates.



