

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Recent studies have revealed that certain vaccines are more effective against the Delta variant, in comparison to others.



As per the studies, the Moderna (MRNA) vaccine is found to offer protection against the Delta variant than the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine. The studies were uploaded on medRxiv, ahead of an upcoming peer review.



A study conducted on more than 50,000 patients at the Mayo Clinic found that the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against the Delta variant fell to 76 percent in July, when the Delta variant cases were at their peak. The earlier efficacy of the vaccine stood at 86 percent at the beginning of the year.



During the same timeline, the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine fell to 42 percent from the earlier 76 percent, as per the study.



Dr. Venky Soundararajan of Massachusetts data analytics company Nference, who led the Mayo study, said, 'While both vaccines remain effective at preventing COVID hospitalization, a Moderna booster shot may be necessary soon for anyone who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines earlier this year.'



