-Earnings: -$35.52 million in Q2 vs. -$10.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MannKind Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$13.39 million or -$0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $23.28 million in Q2 vs. $15.11 million in the same period last year.



