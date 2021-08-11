

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avnet Inc (AVT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $85.36 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $52.16 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $204.47 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.7% to $5.23 billion from $4.16 billion last year.



Avnet Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $204.47 Mln. vs. $63.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $5.23 Bln vs. $4.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.02-$1.12 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.1-$5.4 bln



