

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 5.6 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - well above expectations for 5.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



On a monthly basis, producer prices spiked 1.1 percent - again well above estimates for 0.5 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



The export price index rose 0.5 percent on month in July, the bank said, while the import index climbed 1.8 percent.



