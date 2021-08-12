

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AGL Energy Limited (AGK.AX, AGLNF.PK) reported that its net loss after tax for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 was A$2.06 billion, compared to a profit A$1.01 billion in the previous year. The latest year result included A$2.929 billion of impairment losses, onerous contracts and costs associated with acquisitions, restructuring and cessation of the Crib Point project.



Underlying profit after tax was A$537 million, down 34 percent from last year.



AGL Energy has declared a final dividend for fiscal year 2021 of 34 cents per share. Total dividends declared for fiscal year 2021 are 75 cents per share, including the 65 cent ordinary dividend and 10 cent special dividend. The final fiscal year 2021 ordinary dividend will be payable on 29 September 2021.



The company said it is on track to deliver at least A$150 million in operating cost reduction for fiscal year 2022 and A$100 million reduction in sustaining capital expenditure by fiscal year 2023.



AGL Energy has provided guidance for Underlying EBITDA to be between A$1.200 billion and A$1.400 billion in fiscal year 2022 and net profit after tax of between A$220 million and A$340 million.



