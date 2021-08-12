

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - German telecommunications and web content provider Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter EBITDA was 113.5 million euros, up 3.8 percent from last year's 109.7 million euros.



Revenue, meanwhile, fell 2.3 percent to 619.9 million euros from 622.1 million euros a year ago. The revenues were primarily influenced by lower hardware sales caused by the temporary closure of mobilcom-debitel shops and GRAVIS stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In the first half, EBITDA grew 8.4 percent to 222.3 million euros, while revenues fell 32 percent to 1.24 billion euros.



Subscriber base expanded by 2.2 percent to 8.681 million customers from last year's 8.49 million customers. The number of high-value subscribers rose 0.8 percent compared to the end of 2020.



Further, the company raised its fiscal 2021 guidance for EBITDA based on the highly positive performance of the TV and Media segment, considerable stability in the Mobile Communications business and the still positive outlook.



EBITDA of between 430 and 445 million euros is now expected, up from previously expected 415 to 435 million euros.



