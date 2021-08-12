

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) said Thursday that its consolidated net profit for the second quarter rose to 12 million euros from last year's 9 million euros.



The Group's consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders came in at 8 million euros, compared to 5 million euros last year. Earnings per ordinary share rose to 0.13 euro from 0.07 euro a year ago.



Consolidated operating profit for the period surged to 41 million euros from 2 million euros last year, and the Group continues to expect consolidated operating profit for 2021 to be in the range of 100 million - 175 million euros.



For the second quarter, net interest income increased to 142 million euros from 122 million euros, reflecting profitable portfolio growth. Net commission income rose to 59 million euros from 54 million euros, thanks to continuing revenue growth at Aareon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

