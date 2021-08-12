

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net profit climbed to 1.88 billion euros from 754 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted net profit for the quarter grew to 2.11 billion euros from 1.28? billion euros in the prior year. Adjusted earning per share were 0.45 euros compared to 0.27 euros last year.



Revenue for the quarter was 26.59 billion euros down from 27.04 billion euros in the previous year.



The company now expect adjusted EBITDA after leases of more than 37.2 billion euros reflecting improved the second-quarter outlook for TM US.



