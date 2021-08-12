

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) reported that its net income for first-half of fiscal year 2021 increased significantly to 13.3 million euros from 2.7 million euros last year. Earnings per share increased to 0.38 euros from 0.08 euros in the prior year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA increased to 38.1 million euros from 24.0 million euros in the previous year.



Sales for the period declined to 488.3 million euros from last year's 514.2 million euros. Sales were slightly lower than in the previous year because small and medium-sized businesses were still reluctant to invest in the first few months of the year due to the continuing uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.



The company confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. The company expects increase in sales to between 1.075 billion euros and 1.175 billion euros and EBITDA of between 75 million euros and 95 million euros.



