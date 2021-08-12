

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) on Thursday posted growth in its EBITDA for the half year, with sales up 32 percent, reflecting a sharp increase in activity levels.



The Group's EBITDA came it at 68.4 million euros for the first half, compared to a negative EBITDA of 70.8 million euros a year ago. This corresponds to a positive EBITDA margin of 2.5 percent versus a negative 3.5 percent last year.



For the half year, sales increased by 32 percent to 2.7 billion euros. Gross revenue, which also includes changes in inventories, rose by almost 17 percent to 2.3 billion euros.



Looking ahead, Nordex said it is maintaining its guidance for the current financial year. It continues to expect consolidated sales of 4.7 billion - 5.2 billion euros, and an EBITDA margin of 4.0 - 5.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de