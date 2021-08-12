

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger (BFLBY.PK) reported positive adjusted EBITA in its second quarter corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 2.6 percent due to favorable effects from efficiency enhancement programs implemented in 2020 and the resulting improved capacity management. For fiscal 2021, the company slightly raised its adjusted EBITA margin guidance to approximately 3 percent.



Second-quarter profit after taxes from continuing operations was 8 million euros compared to a loss of 61 million euros, last year. Profit per share from continuing operations was 0.20 euros compared to a loss of 1.51 euros. Adjusted net profit from continuing operations was 12 million euros compared to a loss of 31 million euros. Adjusted EBITA was 26 million euros compared to a loss of 35 million euros.



Second-quarter Group revenue grew organically by 29 percent to 977 million euros from 793 million euros, last year which had been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Orders received were 1.06 billion euros, an organic growth of 16 percent.



For 2021, Bilfinger projects a substantial improvement in adjusted EBITA. Adjusted EBITA margin is now expected to exceed the pre-crisis level of financial year 2019, and to reach approximately 3 percent. Bilfinger expects a substantial improvement in the Group's reported EBITA due to significantly lower expenses recognized as special items.



For 2021, Bilfinger expects unchanged significant revenue growth. The company noted that its revenue in 2021 is still expected to be significantly below the 2019 figure.



