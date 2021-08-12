

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G), on Thursday, reported second-quarter revenue of EUR 1.43 billion, up 9.3% from EUR 1.31 billion last year. Earnings before taxes or EBT underwent disproportionately high growth of 39.8% to EUR 81.2 million. The EBT margin thus improved to an outstanding 5.7%.



The company's Q2 earnings per share was EUR 1.37 compared to EUR 0.97 earned in the same period of last year.



'Despite the difficult framework conditions, we have continued to propel the business. Customer demand for powerful IT solutions and services remains high throughout all business segments,' says Dr. Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board of Bechtle AG.



In the first half of 2021, the cash flow from operating activities increased to EUR 47.3 million from EUR 40.5 million last year. The free cash flow, too, underwent a positive development, increasing from -EUR 31.6 million to EUR 23.3 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

