

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German online food-delivery service Delivery Hero SE said that it processed 730.3 million orders in the second-quarter, an increase of 79% from last year.



Delivery Hero's GMV grew 74% year-over-year to 8.4 billion euros, while total segment revenue increased 105% year-over-year to 1.5 billion euros.



Delivery Hero raised the full-year forecast of GMV to a range of 33 billion euros - 35 billion euros from the prior outlook of 31 billion euros - 34 billion euros. It also raised its annual total segment revenue to a range of 6.4 billion euros - 6.7 billion euros from the previous outlook of 6.1 billion euros - 6.6 billion euros.



