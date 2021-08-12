

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) said the economic development of HHLA in the first half of 2021 was largely in line with expectations. The company said the positive business development was partially attributable to high storage fees as a result of continued shipping delays at the Port of Hamburg and a strong increase in container transport volumes. Looking forward, HHLA partially raised its forecast for 2021.



First-half profit after tax attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to 38.8 million euros from 14.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.52 euros compared to 0.19 euros. Group operating result (EBIT) increased by 63.2 percent year-on-year to 90.5 million euros. Group revenue increased by 12.8 percent to 709.2 million euros.



For 2021, at Group level, HHLA now expects a significant increase in revenue, revised from prior guidance of moderate increase. The company still expects an operating result (EBIT) in the range of 153 million euros to 178 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de