

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) reported Thursday that its first-half earnings per preferred share climbed 21.8 percent to 2.18 euros from 1.79 euros last year.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share was 2.40 euros, compared to 1.96 euros last year.



Adjusted operating profit grew 20.1 percent from last year to 1.43 billion euros, and the adjusted EBIT margin increased 1.9 percentage points to 14.4 percent.



Group sales amounted to 9.93 billion euros, an increase of 4.7 percent from 9.49 billion euros last year. Group sales organic growth was 11.3 percent, driven by all business units and regions.



In the second quarter, sales were 4.96 billion euros, up 15.2 percent organically.



Further, the company raised its fiscal 2021 sales forecast and maintained expectations for earnings per share unchanged, despite increasing headwinds from raw material cost inflation.



Organic sales growth for the year is now expected to be 6.0 to 8.0 percent, higher than previously expected 4.0 to 6.0 percent.



Adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to be 13.5 to 14.5 percent, compared to previously expected 14.0 to 15.0 percent.



For adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchanges rates, Henkel continues to expect an increase in the high-single digit to mid-teens percentage range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

