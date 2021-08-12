

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Tour operator TUI AG (TUIFF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter group loss was 939.8 million euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 1.51 billion euros.



Loss per share were 0.85 euro, compared to loss of 2.51 euros a year ago.



EBIT was negative 748.0 million euros, compared to last year's negative 1.46 billion euros. Underlying EBIT was negative 669.8 million euros, compared to negative 1.17 billion euros a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA was negative 448.7 million euros, compared to prior year's 622.4 million euros.



Revenue surged to 649.7 million euros from last year's 71.8 million euros, reflecting the restart of travel across markets and reopening of destinations ahead of the key Summer period.



Regarding the current trading, the company noted that peak summer period July to October bookings, including amendments and voucher re-bookings, went down 56% versus July to October 2019



Total Summer 2021 bookings including amendments and voucher re-bookings, went down 68% versus Summer 2019, undistorted by COVID-19.



