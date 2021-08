TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) reported Thursday that its first -quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 18 billion yen, compared to last year's loss of 11.35 billion yen.



Consolidated segment operating income was 14.53 billion yen, compared to loss of 12.64 billion yen last year.



Net sales for the first quarter increased 21 percent to 727.86 billion yen or $6.56 billion from last year's 600 billion yen. Sales in Japan grew 2 percent, and overseas sales climbed 48 percent.



In Japan, Toshiba shares were trading at 4,460 yen, down 4.09 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOSHIBA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de