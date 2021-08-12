SEBA Bank today announced that is expanding its comprehensive offering into DeFi with support added for Aave (AAVE) and ChainLink (LINK) tokens.Zug - SEBA Bank, a FINMA licenced Swiss Bank providing a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, today announced that is expanding its comprehensive offering into DeFi with support added for Aave (AAVE) and ChainLink (LINK) tokens. Aave and Chainlink are pioneers in the DeFi space, with a combined market cap in excess of USD 12 billion.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...