

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, has acquired a majority stake in Brokers' House. Based in Istanbul, Brokers' House is a commercial insurance and facultative reinsurance broker offering clients a broad range of commercial and specialty coverages, including property, financial lines, energy, engineering and marine cargo. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



'This is a unique opportunity for Gallagher to directly enter the Turkish specialty broking market with a team that is already well known to us,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.



