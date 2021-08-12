

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to a mixed set of quarterly numbers.



The benchmark DAX rose 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,844 after edging up 0.4 percent in the previous session.



SGL Carbon fell 1.7 percent despite the carbon and graphite product manufacturing company delivering strong first-half results.



Travel agency firm TUI AG gained 2 percent after it returned to cash flow for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.



Internal combustion engine manufacturer DEUTZ soared 4 percent after confirming its 2021 guidance.



Chemicals and consumer goods company Henkel lost 3 percent after it voiced concern about rising prices and over-stretched supply chain.



Delivery Hero tumbled 3.9 percent. The online food ordering company raised its gross merchandise value outlook for the full year after delivering strong performance in the second quarter.



Deutsche Telekom rallied 2.2 percent. The telecommunications group raised its guidance for adjusted operating profit for the second time this year following strong second-quarter results.



