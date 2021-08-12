

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Thursday as moderating U.S. inflation eased concerns of earlier-than-expected stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.



Investors shrugged off data showing that Eurozone industrial production declined again in June as supply-chain bottlenecks hindered activity.



Output from factories, mines and utilities across the single-currency area in June fell 0.3 percent from the previous month, Eurostat said while analysts had forecast a 0.2 percent increase.



Month-on-month industrial output growth for May has been revised down to a 1.1 percent fall from a 1.0 percent decline in the preliminary estimate.



Industrial production rose 9.7 percent year-on-year in June, less than the 10.5 percent increase forecast by economists.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,865 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.



