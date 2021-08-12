

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $11.26 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $20.60 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.3% to $1.43 billion from $0.70 billion last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.26 Mln. vs. $20.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.30 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $0.70 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CANADIAN SOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de