

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU):



-Earnings: -RMB0.58 billion in Q2 vs. RMB3.58 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB1.70 in Q2 vs. RMB10.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB5.36 billion or RMB15.41 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB31.35 billion in Q2 vs. RMB26.03 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB30.6 -RMB33.5 Bln



