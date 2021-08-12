

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS):



-Earnings: $8.43 million in Q2 vs. -$3.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.10 in Q2 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $120.60 million in Q2 vs. $83.18 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $495 - $485 mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de