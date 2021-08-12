

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) expects adjusted earnings per share growth to be 11%-15% and recurring revenue growth of 12% -15% for fiscal year 2022.



The company said it continues to execute on its long-term strategic goals across Governance, Capital Markets and Wealth & Investment Management, and it remains on track to deliver at the higher end of its three-year financial objectives.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share payable on October 5, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2021. This declaration reflects the board's approval of an increase in the annual dividend amount by 11% from $2.30 to $2.56 per share.



