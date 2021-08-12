

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Global pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited has received final FDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%. It is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Durezol. The company said the product will be available for shipping soon.



Cipla's Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is used for: treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery; and treatment of endogenous anterior uveitis.



Cipla is focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in its home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.



