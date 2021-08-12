

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kelly (KELYA, KELYB) reported that its second-quarter net earnings before equity in net earnings/loss of affiliate declined to $22.3 million or $0.60 per share from $42.4 million or $1.04 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.49 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.51 in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue from services for the quarter grew to $1.26 billion from $975.3 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $1.25 billion.



Kelly declared a dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de