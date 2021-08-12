

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. producer prices for July and weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 7 are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it was steady against the yen, it climbed against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 110.41 against the yen, 1.1739 against the euro, 1.3850 against the pound and 0.9223 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



