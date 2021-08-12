

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - eMagin Corp. (EMAN) said it recorded a year-over-year decline in second-quarter display revenue due to unexpected downtime experienced with manufacturing equipment, which delayed certain display shipments into the third quarter. The company said it continues to make steady progress in developing Direct Patterning Display technology and remains on schedule to produce high-resolution, and full-color prototypes in the current year.



Excluding items, net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share in the prior-year period.



Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million, or breakeven per share, compared to a loss of $2.8 million, or $0.05 per share, in the prior year period.



Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $6.3 million, compared to $7.7 million, last year. Product revenues were $5.7 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from product revenues of $6.3 million, a year ago.



