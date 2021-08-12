

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended August 7th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 375,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 387,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 375,000 from the 385,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 396,250, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week's revised average of 394,500.



