

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday announced certain management changes. The company said that Flavio Maschera, President of the Engraving segment, is being promoted to Chief Innovation & Technology Officer or CITO, a newly created position.



Maschera will be succeeded by James Hooven, currently serving as Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain. Both Maschera and Hooven will continue reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President, David Dunbar.



As the Chief Innovation & Technology Officer, Maschera will lead a corporate innovation and development team. He will also work with the segment Presidents and their teams for the development of new technologies and improve internal innovation processes.



Commenting on the appointments, David Dunbar said, 'Over the past several years, we have transformed our portfolio around businesses with attractive growth and margin profiles as well as strong customer value propositions. Today's announcement reflects our focus on accelerating deployment of our deep technical and applications expertise to meet customer needs in emerging growth markets such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, smart grid and functional surfaces.'



Maschera joined Standex Engraving segment in 2006 as the Vice President of EMEA and in 2016, he was promoted to President of the Engraving business. He has held leadership roles in strategy, operations and manufacturing with Brawo S.p.A, AIDA Europe, Baretta and Fiocchi Munizioni.



Prior to joining Standex, Hooven was Senior Vice President for Hillenbrand. He was responsible for deploying the Hillenbrand Operating Model across their global enterprise while leading the integration of the company's acquisition of Milacron. Earlier, he had held operational roles at Steel Partners and Danaher Corp.



